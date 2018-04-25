Wisbech Town face biggest game of the season

Gary Setchell has described Wisbech Town’s trip to Holbeach tonight as the “biggest game of the season” after seeing a see-saw title race swing back in his side’s favour.

The United Counties League is now back in the Fenmen’s hands following victories on the road at Leicester Nirvana (1-0) and Kirby Muxlow (2-0) last week and other results going in their favour.

And Setchell, whose side entertain Oadby Town on Saturday before travelling to Daventry Town next Tuesday, knows that four wins from their last four games will see his side crowned champions.

“Wednesday is definitely our biggest game of the season,” admitted Setchell.

“It’s absolutely huge. I can’t see Yaxley dropping points from their remaining two games, so that means that we need to win all four of ours.

“It’s completely in our hands again. It has been an extremely tough season and we’ve got a very small squad. The players have had to really dig deep in the last two matches.

“They have shown unbelievable character and we always seem to play our best football when our backs are against the wall.”

Holbeach maintain a very slim chance of going on to win the title and Setchell is under no illusions about the task facing his side at Carters Park.

“We are going to have to produce one of our top two or three performances to beat Holbeach,” said Setchell.

“Their manager Seb (Hayes) has got a burning desire to get a win against us. We beat them 4-0 at our place and they will be looking to put that right.

“It will be a battle royal and there will be no quarter given by either side. A mistake or one bit of brilliance could be the difference on the night.

“They are playing for pride, whereas we are playing to win the league. There’s also plenty of little sub-plots around the game, but it’s what we do on the pitch on Wednesday that matters.”

Setchell believes his side’s recent home defeat by Newport Pagnell could end up doing his side a huge favour.

“The Pagnell defeat could stand us in good stead,” said Setchell.

“It showed that teams can come out of the blocks fast against us and that we are beatable. We can’t have a repeat of that.”

Going into tonight, Alex Beck, Wisbech’s two-goal hero on Saturday, faces a late fitness test before the clash against the Tigers, as do Michael Frew and Richard Bunting.

United Counties League (top five)

Yaxley 40 27 6 7 87

Wisbech 38 26 5 7 83

Newport 38 26 5 7 83

Holbeach 39 25 5 9 80

Deeping 38 22 9 7 75