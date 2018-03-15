Wisbech Town FC face crucial Nirvana home clash

On Saturday Wisbech Town face a test of their title credentials when they host Leicester Nirvana – a team they still need to play twice this season.

Nirvana have a backlog of games and have played just 26 out of 42 ChromaSport United Counties League Premier fixtures so far.

The third-place Fenmen have 68 points from 32 games, just behind previous league pacesetters Newport Pagnell Town (70 points from 33 games) and leaders Yaxley (74 points from 35).

The revised return at Nirvana is on May 1.

Last Saturday’s trip to Daventry Town fell victim to the weather, the second call-off involving these two teams recently.

It was postponed due to a waterlogged surface at Elderstubbs after a 10am pitch inspection.

This fixture will now take place on Easter Saturday, March 31 (3pm). As a result, the Fenmen now visit Leicester Nirvana on Tuesday, May 1 (7.45pm).

On Tuesday night, a brace from Alex Beck secured the points for the Fenmen in a 2-1 victory after Wellingborough Whitworths had taken an early lead.

The club have also confirmed that defender Luke Hipwell has been forced to retire from playing at the age of 27.

Hipwell has had a long-term knee injury which has prevented him from making a single appearance this season and the news was confirmed last Tuesday after meeting with a specialist.

He joined the Fenmen in June 2015, following Brett Whaley from Yaxley, and went on to make 80 appearances for the first team, scoring on one occasion.

Hipwell said: “For the last year, I have had an ongoing knee issue, which has meant that my playing time has been limited.

“Under managers Dick Creasey and Gary Setchell I have assumed a coaching role which has become more permanent this season rather than playing.

“Although my time as a player has come to an end I will continue to support the club as much as I can as a coach and pursue this path.”

Wisbech boss Gary Setchell said: “Unfortunately, I never got the chance to see Hippy play but obviously when someone’s career gets cut short, it’s very sad.

“He is a young coach and he will now turn his attention to that and become a great coach.

“We are happy that he wants to stay and pursue a coaching role where he can continue to be a valuable member of our squad in a different capacity.”