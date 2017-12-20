Wisbech Town FC host top Boxing Day Holbeach derby clash

Wisbech Town FC host a mouthwatering top-of-the-table Boxing Day derby clash with Holbeach United on Tuesday (3pm).

The Fenmen currently sit in three position following a superb run during the last couple of months since manager Gary Setchell returned to the club, which has also seen them enter the last 32 of the Buildbase FA Vase.

Meanwhile, the Tigers of Holbeach are in second spot on the same number of points (45) in the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division.

The Tigers, who also have two games in hand over the Fenmen, are in the present runners-spot by virtue of a goal difference of plus 37 as opposed to Wisbech’s 29.

Before then is another festive derby clash on Friday evening at Peterborough Northern Star (7.45pm kick-off), who are in 13th position.

Wisbech have still to play both leaders Newport Pagnell Town and Holbeach twice, so the destiny of the UCL league title remains quite open.

Pagnell are 11 points ahead but have played more games than the other top five teams.

The Elgood’s Stadium side complete their 2017 programme on Saturday, December 30, at home with a quick return match-up versus Cogenhoe United. Wisbech had a thrilling away clash at 15th-spot Cogenhoe last weekend, winning 6-3 (see page 77).

If there are any Fenmen fans who enjoy their darts and aren’t travelling to PNS on Friday evening, the Maximum Darts Christmas Party starts at 7.30pm at the Elgood’s Fenland Stadium.

There will be 10 challenge matches and a disco for £2 (£5 if you are playing).

