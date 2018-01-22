Wisbech Town FC rack record Elgood’s stadium win over Sileby

Wisbech FC racked up a record win at their present Elgood’s stadium on Saturday.
Wisbech Town beat Sileby Rangers 11-0 in the ChromaSport UCL Premier Division.
Fenmen scorers: Alex Beck 4, Adam Millson 3, Danny Setchell (penalty), Billy Smith, Richard Bunting, Michael Frew.
This is a new record score at the Elgood’s Fenland Stadium and the first time Wisbech have hit double figures for more than 20 years.
The overall Fenmen club record is an 18-1 triumph over Rushden Town during the 1945-46 season.
Former Fenmen Harry Limb and Harry Vince have both been loaned out to Evostik League side Matlock Town from Premier Leaguers Burnley and Boston United respectively.