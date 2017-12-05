Wisbech Town focus on UCL before home Vase last 32 clash with Bromsgrove Sporting or Coventry Utd

Wisbech Town FC’s reward for a Buildbase FA Vase 2-0 win at Midland League side Racing Club Warwick is a last 32 home tie on Saturday, January 6, with their opposing visitors yet to be decided.

The Fenmen will be at home to either Bromsgrove Sporting or Coventry United in the last 32 in the new year.

The two Midlands sides replay on Wednesday night (Dec 6) at Coventry.

Town lost their 16-game unbeaten run 3-2 at Boston Town in midweek, but now have space until Christmas to focus on the United Counties League Premier between FA Vase rounds.

Manager Gary Setchell (pictured) said: “We were always going to lose eventually. I don’t think we deserved to lose, but we did and that’s football. We bounced back in terrific style on Saturday.

“The Vase is put to bed until the New Year. We’ve now got to concentrate on four league games before then and try and get somewhere near maximum points.

“If we can get near to the top three that would be unbelievable, and maybe make one or two additions to the squad, it would go towards what could be a magnificent season.”