Wisbech Town reach FA Vase last 32 with Racing Club Warwick win

Wisbech Town bounced back from a midweek UCL league defeat to progress to the last 32 of the Buildbase FA Vase with a 2-0 win at Midland League side Racing Club Warwick.

In a battling display, Wisbech almost had the perfect start after just 10 seconds when Racers’ keeper Tom Cross missed a back-pass but he was relieved to see the ball trickle just wide of the post.

Michael Frew created a chance in the 12th minute, but his shot cannoned back off the upright and he was denied by the same post after 28 minutes when he lobbed the keeper.

The Fenmen finally made the breakthrough in the 63rd minute. Frew capitalised on a defensive error to advance into the box and his low pass found Alex Beck who poked home from six yards.

Warwick were reduced to ten men in the 80th minute, although this didn’t dent their capacity for attacking and they continued to press for an equaliser.

Four minutes into injury time, Frew was hauled down in the penalty area and Sam Murphy scored from the spot to secure the Fenmen’s place in the 4th Round for the first time in four years.