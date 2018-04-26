Wisbech Town stride towards title with derby win at Holbeach Utd

Wisbech Town FC took another huge stride towards the UCL title with a 1-0 win at local rivals Holbeach United last night (Wednesday 25).

Jamie Stevens scored the only goal of the game in the 22nd minute against his former team at Carters Park.

The Fenmen weathered a second half storm to seal a vital derby win which means the Premier Division championship remains in their hands.

Boss Gary Setchell Tweeted: “Magnificent from the boys 3 away games 3 wins 3 clean sheets 3 to go.”

Next for Wisbech is Oadby Town at home on Saturday.