Wisbech Town swoop to sign Jamie Thurlbourne

Wisbech Town have completed the signing of Jamie Thurlbourne from Thurlow Nunn Premier Division outfit Newmarket Town.

The left-sided player has rejoined the Fenmen who he played for during the early part of the 2008-09 season.

It also sees Thurlbourne link-up with his former manager Gary Setchell at the Elgoods Stadium.

Thurlbourne, who will go straight into the Wisbech squad for the clash against Harborough Town on Saturday, has enjoyed stints higher up the non-league pyramid with the likes of King’s Lynn Town and Spalding United.

When previously signing Thurlbourne for King’s Lynn Town, then-manager Setchell described the player has ‘having one of the best left foots in non-league football’.

The 2016/17 campaign was one to remember for Thurlbourne at Newmarket, whose 22 goals helped The Jockeys finish third in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division and reach the final of the League Challenge Cup.