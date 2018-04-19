Wisbech Town title hopes dealt big blow by Newport Pagnell

Wisbech Town’s chances of United Counties League Premier Division glory were dealt a killer blow on Saturday.

Gary Setchell’s side suffered a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of title rivals Newport Pagnell Town.

Last night, the Fenmen were in action at Leicester Nirvana and, on Saturday, Wisbech are on their travels again to Kirby Muxloe.

The Fenmen went into Saturday’s game without influential midfielder Adam Millson.

Millson was missing his first game since early September which, coincidentally, was the last time the Fenmen lost at home in the UCL top flight.

Two goals is as many minutes put the visitors in complete control at the Elgoods Stadium.

Fazel Koriya and Michael Lyon made the most of some poor defending from Wisbech after 13 and 15 minutes respectively to leave the Fenmen with a mountain to climb.

In response, Gary Setchell decided that a double change at half-time was required, but within two minutes of the restart Pagnell stunned Wisbech by adding a third.

A mis-timed header back to home goalkeeper Paul Bastock went straight to Tom Liversedge and the Pagnell man couldn’t miss to take full advantage of the Fenmen’s woes.

From hero to zero, Liversedge was sent for an early bath just minutes later after seeing red for a stamp on Billy Smith.

Wisbech pressed well against the ten men but couldn’t make their pressure tell until the third minute of added time, by which point is was too little too late.

Michael Frew’s 27th of the season was nothing more than a consolation for Wisbech on a disappointing day at the office.