Woodmans Cottage make Cambs Sunday cup last eight after Guyhirn win

Cambridgeshire Sunday Challenge Cup

Last 16

Guyhirn 2-2 Woodmans Cottage (full time)

Guyhirn 2-4 Woodmans Cottage (after penalties)

An under strength Woodmans Cottage team started the brightest of the two sides in this last 16 local derby.

After 15 minutes a good goal from Kai Scott-Henson put Cottage a goal up. Woodmans had most of the play and the Guyhirn keeper played well to keep it to 1-0 at the break. Scott-Henson was unable to continue after half-time and Woodmans were made to shuffle their pack. With 10 minutes to go Guyhirn capitalised on a defensive mistake with a goal to make it a tense finish.

So, extra time it was. Guyhirn came out the blocks and scored straight away to put the pressure back onto Woodmans who were now chasing the game and went four up front. This saw Woodmans take control and Ryan Brazil scored from all of 20 yards out.

With a minute to go in extra time Woodmans were given a penalty. Richard Hunt stepped up to be the hero, but his shot was well saved by the home keeper and took the match to penalties. Woodmans held their nerve and won the shootout 4-2, with TJ Riches saving one and Ben Pearce getting the winning penalty to see them through to the quarter final where they have been drawn away to last year’s winners Falcon from Cambridge.

The Woodmans Cottage currently play in the King’s Lynn and District Sunday League and are on the lookout for potential sponsors; anyone interested please email woodmansfc@hotmail.com