Ground Force style make-over for Wisbech Town Cricket Club

Players of all ages pulled together to give Wisbech Town Cricket Club a make-over as part of the national Ground Force Day initiative.

As well as the preparation to the squares and getting the outfield ready for the new season, a revamp of the ground was completed.

More than 50 Wisbech Town Cricket & Hockey Club members of all ages lent a hand during the day and the kind weather allowed many tasks to be undertaken.

Among the tasks were a spring clean, inside and out, work to the pavilion and external seating areas using the ECB and NatWest funded materials, a stocktake of ground and training equipment, while the score hut was refurbished and a new roof was installed.

The dyke between the cricket and the Grammar School fields and the surrounding areas were cleared of over 30 refuse sacks full of rubbish, mainly plastic alcohol bottles, new hedges were planted thanks to the award of a community tree pack from The Woodland Trust.

There was shrub and border planting, thanks to a generous donation from John Campion and Son of Walton Road, Wisbech, and signage to the new car park was also completed.

A club spokesman said: “Wisbech Town Cricket and Hockey Club is extremely grateful to the volunteers for giving their valuable time.

“What we have achieved is remarkable and is a sign that the sport and social facilities provided here in Harecroft Road are valued by many people as a community asset.”

The first home fixture is a friendly against North Runcton on Saturday, followed by the annual two-day fixture versus The MCC on April 11 and 12.

The league season begins in earnest the following weekend.

Signing on day at the club is Saturday, April 14, for all members and juniors, while junior coaching at Harecroft Road will commence at 10am on Sunday, April 15.