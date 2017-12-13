Leverington CC seeking cricket captain from outside club with fresh view

Following the club’s AGM, Leverington Cricket Club is advertising for interest from an individual keen to take on the role of club captain.

Leverington is a small club playing in the Cambs Junior Leagues. It is financially secure with an excellent club house as part of Leverington Sports and Social Club, and an engaged committee.

However, the long-term skipper has decided to focus on playing and it was agreed by all to attempt to bring in a fresh view for the club and advertise externally.

Leverington is located just outside Wisbech, so would suit someone perhaps in the north of the county who is perhaps seeking a new challenge or moving to the area.

If you are that person then please contact Simon Gilbert at gilly1973@hotmail.com

https://leveringtoncc.play-cricket.com/website/web_pages/195858