March Town new year cricket annual meeting

March Town Cricket Club’s annual meeting will be on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, at 8pm in the Pavilion.

Any other business to The Secretary, 29 Worsley Chase, March, Cambs PE15 9DJ, by Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

The long-awaited revamp of the Cambs Premier Cricket League will kick into place next season. Three clubs from Whitings Division 1 and four from Division 2 will be relegated in preparation for the 2019 season, which will proceed with three divisions of 10.

Six new clubs will gain promotion to Division 3 from the top divisions of the CCA and Hunts leagues.