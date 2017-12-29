Marshland St James teen and Wisbech pupil Ieysaa youngest chess champion in Cambs history

Ieysaa Bin Suhayl, who is only 13-years-old, has been crowned the youngest-ever county chess champion in Cambridgeshire.

The teenager, from Marshland St James, scored a whopping 4.5/5 to take the county title.

The tournament was held in Peterborough and consisted of five games, each lasting up to three hours.

Ieysaa scored a remarkable 4.5/5 winning his first four games and opting for a draw in the final round against three time champion Andrei Timoshenko.

Ieysaa is delighted to have won this championship having first tried in 2012 (age 8), scoring 1/5.

He is a former England under-9 champion, former Italian U10 champion and former Italian U12 runner-up. He has also represented England in the EU Youth Championships (attaining bronze) and twice represented Italy in the World Youth Championships.

He has played chess internationally in Qatar, Abu Dhabi, South Africa, Italy, Austria, Holland, Czech Republic and Spain.

Currently Ieysaa attends the Thomas Clarkson Academy in Wisbech studying the final year in ‘A’ Level Physics and Chemistry.

He already achieved an A* in Maths A/Level at age 12.