A cracker of a Santa Run Wisbech event by Leverington Three Counties Club

Three Counties Running Club will be hosting their second Santa Run on Saturday, December 23, at Wisbech Park.

In what promises to be a cracker of an event, the 1k is open to everyone. Young or old, walk it, run it or be pushed in a pram: there is no excuse.

There is also a 5k timed event which takes place around the Park and all finishers will receive a medal and a Santa hat.

You can enter the 1k event on the day for free and entries for the 5k are online for £6 or £7 on the day, but please be aware there are limited spaces available so you are advised to book online before hand.

Registration is from 9am, warm-up 9.45am, 1k event starts at 10am and the main 5k event starts at 10.30am.

There will also be craft stalls, walking football, bouncy castle, hot and cold food/drinks, Christmas raffle and some game stalls. Money raised from the raffle and TCRC stalls is going towards buying a portable defibrillator .

Fancy dress is highly encouraged (see the photos from last year for inspiration) – whether it be tinsel, Christmas jumper or a Santa hat, come and have some Christmas fun with all the family.

For ticket information please head over to the Facebook page Three Counties Running Club #SantaRun #TCRCXmas

Or visit the website www.threecountiesrc.org