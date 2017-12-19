All change for March Golf Club captains

This year a very well supported annual meeting took place on Thursday at March Golf Club.

Chairman Barry Cracknell gave his report for the year in which he thanked the departing captains, Ivan Roberts and Ladies captain Fiona Wood, for being ambassadors for the club and all their hard work throughout their captaincy.

March Golf

He also thanked the management committee for all their hard work and volunteers who give up their time and effort to help the club in numerous ways.

A special thank you was given to Fred Gordon who was nominated this year as a finalist of the CAGU golf volunteer of the year awards representing March Golf Club.

He then handed over to captain Ivan Roberts (2017) who presented the trophies to the prize winners for the season (pictured above).

Roberts then thanked all for the support he had been given over his year and how he had enjoyed the privilege of representing the club throughout the year.

He then handed over the captaincy to the 2018 captain Mick Russell (pictured right) who introduced himself and said he was honoured to assume the role and would fulfil it to the best of his ability.

He announced his vice-captain as a very well respected member of March Golf Club who had been a member for a good number of years as Mr Alan Jones.

At the completion of his speech he introduced the incoming Ladies captain as Mrs Lydia Molyneux and wished all attendees a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.