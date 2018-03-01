Andy is on cue with fourth title

Pool ace Andy Lucas has added to his remarkable list of achievements by winning a fourth individual world title.

Lucas, from Guyhirn, was competing in the IPA World Pool Championships covered by FreeSports TV and shown on Sky Sports.

He was bidding for glory in the senior championships against the top players in the world, at Milton Keynes.

Andy got off to a great start in the early rounds but saved his best pool for the semi-final, where he disposed of top professional Andy Blurton, 7-3.

In the final Andy played another legend of the game, two times world champion Jason Twist.

Andy got off to a great start, going 3-0 up, but was pegged back to three frames all.

The contest remained a tight affair but at five frames all, Lucas pulled out two world class pots to take the lead.

Another chance came his way in the next frame, only to be missed and it was down to a decider.

Andy held his nerve and pulled out a pressure clearance to become world champion once again.

Andy, who is sponsored by Webb’s of Leverington, said he was over the moon to pick up a fourth world title, and particularly to be playing on TV again.

The highlights of the final will be shown by FreeSports TV on Sky Sports in the near future.

Lucas said: “To win my fourth individual world title is unbelievable and I’m over the moon to still be competing at the highest level.

“The competition was full of world class players and former world champions.

“I knew I had been playing well in practice and it is a real confidence boost to transfer that into some big matches.

“I’m excited about the new season, with some matches being streamed and others live on FreeSports TV.

“I would like to thank my sponsor, Webb’s of Leverington, for their support.”