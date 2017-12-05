‘Are we there yet?’ Leverington Three Counties March Hereward relay team arrives promptly

On a chilly but sunny start to Sunday morning, Three Counties Running Club had three teams participating in the well organised off road Hereward Relay Event.

The relay requires a team of four runners with the first running 6.9 miles from Peterborough and then handing on to runner two at Whittlesey who completes 10.3 miles, then runner three at March who, in turn, runs 10.9 miles to Welney where they hand over to the final runner who completes the 10.9 miles to the finish line at Ely FC, a team total of 39.5 miles. Unfortunately no official times were available.

Vicki Drake, Karen Louise and Lee Johnson

First team home for TCRC was “Are we there yet?” consisting of the runners Matt Hunter, Lee Johnson, Teresa Rodrigues and Kersten Muller. “Cirque de Sore legs” was the next TCRC team with Tony Lamb, Karen Louise, Trudy Sayell and Steve Rhodes. The final team was the all ladies “4 shades of grey” with Sarah Lamb, Vicki Drake, Tracey Else and Nicole Coughlin.

Parkrun results were as follows. King’s Lynn: Jonny Clark 27:44, Alice Ingman 27:56PB, Jodie Clark 32:43, Steve Rhodes 32:43. March: Lee Johnson 21:02PB 1st in Age, Elizabeth Sennett-Clough 22:55, Sarah Johnson 26:47PB 2nd in Age, Tony Lamb 28:18, Victoria May 31:25, Sarah Lamb 33:13. Boston: Colin Apps 24:39.