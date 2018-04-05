Beth swims regional qualifying time in Wisbech winning start

A series of excellent individual and league performances has seen Wisbech Swimming Club continuing the winning ways that took it to victory in last year’s prestigious Junior Fenland League.

During January and February its swimmers competed against the best in Cambridgeshire at the 2018 County Championships.

Consistently strong performances saw eight gold, eight silver and 12 bronze medals coming home to Wisbech, with the top accolades going to new county champions George Milton (10-years 200m butterfly), Ben Eden (14-years 200m butterfly), Beth Dennis (15-years 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke), Joe Whittaker (12-years 100m backstroke) and Alex Gallagher (15-years 200m and 100m breaststroke). For Dennis there was even more good news as each of her winning breaststroke times was good enough to qualify her for the Regional Championships.

Dennis was also among a small group of Wisbech swimmers who spent the Easter weekend at UEA, for the City of Norwich Swimming Club Long Course Open. Once again, her 50m and 100m breaststroke times were regional qualifiers, while Sam Smith gained regional times in the 14-years 50m and 100m backstroke, and 50m butterfly.

Between them, the nine competing swimmers secured 13 new personal best times, with George Milton taking gold in the 10-years 50m butterfly, Dennis winning silver in the 100m breaststroke, and bronze medals going to Milton (10-years 50m backstroke) and Harry Smith (12-years 200m backstroke).

Meanwhile, Wisbech had taken ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams to Round 1 of the Anglian League at Whittlesey on March 3. The ‘A’ team won on 143 points, just two ahead of Boston ‘A’, with Ellen Williams, Joe Tierney, Carl Purvey, Beth Dennis, Oliver Smithee, Alex Gallagher, Molly Hewitt, Phil Baxter, Sam Smith, Henry Leach, and the relay team of Purvey, Williams, Gallagher, Dennis, Mateusz Smialek and Hewitt, achieving 11 first places in the process.

Comprising a mix of less experienced swimmers and seasoned competitors, the ‘B’ team finished sixth, just nine points behind Boston ‘B’, after a number of brave performances, including a second place for Joe Whittaker and two for Harry Smith.

Finally, returning to the Junior Fenland League as defending champions on March 10, Wisbech took on March, City of Ely, City of Peterborough ‘B’ and West Norfolk in Round One at Whittlesey, winning on 166 points. The team’s 15 first places went to Lily Jones (two), Josh Jones, Millie Harris, Molly Hewitt, Jamie Wilson, Aiste Virzintaite, George Milton, Joe Whittaker, Katie Whittaker, Kian Cooper, Katie Leach, Harry Smith, Henry Leach and Erin Doherty.

Wisbech swimmers are back in action for the City of Peterborough Swimming Club Last Chance Regional Qualifier open gala on April 13, 14 and 15, and return to team competition with Round 2 of the Junior Fenland League, again at Whittlesey, on the 21st.