Boxall’s best as March AC get marathon season underway

March AC were out and about over the weekend with the start of marathon races.

Firstly at Manchester Mike Boxall crossed the finish line of the 26.2 mile race in a time of 3 hours 14 minutes and 20 seconds, closely followed by Andy Cole, who achieved a personal best time of 3.15.28 and then Rachel Boxall finished in 4.27.57, again a personal best time.

A bit further afield saw Steve and Sarah Starr complete the Paris Marathon. Sarah finished the race in 4.24.37 and Steve in 5.03.22. Jon Long travelled to Madrid and completed the half marathon in 1.54.50, while Tracey Dickinson stayed nearer home and took part in the Rutland Half Marathon and finished in 2.17.00.

Geraldine and Andrew Larham were prize winners at the Sandy 10 mile road race, with Geraldine winning 1st vet 45 with a time of 1.10.25, while Andrew won his vet category with a time of 1.11.49.

Tom Orr crossed the line in 1.21.52 and Suzanne Orr in 1.49.21, followed by Gillian Holmes in 1.58.00.