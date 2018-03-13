Bremner seals strong senior Frostbite finish

March AC took part in the final race in the Frostbite Friendly League Cross Country race, held at Jubilee Park in Huntingdon on Sunday.

In good weather conditions the seniors were out in force with a field of 359 runners. Billy Bremner led the team home, finishing 12th overall with a time of 31.39.

They came fifth overall on the day which brought March up the table to finish the league in fifth place out of 16 clubs from all over the region.

Likewise the juniors had a great end to the season with Louis Beddingfield completing the course in 9 minutes 54 seconds, placing them in 8th place for the day and 7th overall.

Times: Seniors – Billy Bremner 12th 31:19, Dave Burgess 20th 32:13, Michael Salter 38th 33:45, Gary Ashby 42nd 33:58, Mick Stacey 54th 34:48, Andrew Larham 64th 35:18, Emma Tuck 73rd 35:41, Daniel Barber 100th 37:21, Geraldine Larham 101st 37:25, Karen Patterson 105th 37:32, Mark Salmons 113th 37:51, Jason Mottram 114th 37:53, Darren Moat 133rd 39:25, Sean Stacey 154th 39:48, Bryan Newman 167th 40:41, Tina Lambert 192nd 41:54, Graeme Dedman 233rd 44:30, Bryan Goodenough 251st 46:03, Gaelle Bryant 253rd 46:03, Malcolm Hunt 255th 46:10, Kathryn Brand 278th 47:55, Mark Oakerbee 308th 51:39, Bill Swadling 309th 51:44, Pat Brown 345th 59:27, Phil Beldom 346th 1:02:16.

Juniors – Louis Beddingfield 34th 9:54, Liam Lambert 44th 10:07, Luke Cumbridge 73rd 10:51, Archie Wilkinson 105th 11:49, Oliver Hardy 111th 11:56, Lily Fiveash 123rd 12:20, Paul Bryant 137th 12:50, Serge Lambert 139th 12:50, Bradley West 148th 13:08, Ellie Wilkinson 174th 14:35, Amy Rudd 176th 14:40.

Haverhill was the venue for the marathon runners, with Sarah Lemmon completing the 26.2 miles in 4:59:16, followed by Sally Mills 5:20:58 and Suzanne Orr 5:43:30.

Tom Orr (1:50:21) and Gillian Holmes (2:50:25) completed the Haverhill half marathon.

l Fenland Running Club battled in the final Frostbite race with 20 members, writes Tony Foice-Beard.

First male home was Tim Chapman with a time of 36:22 and not far behind was first female Nicky Jennings with 39:56.

Richard Agger was just four seconds behind, Tim and Carol Bowett just 30 seconds behind Nicky, Rod Sinnott followed Richard by just 14 seconds and Sarah Gauvin was just two seconds behind Carol.

Down the field Derick Barsby and Jane Greenwood finished with just seven seconds between them.

Full results: Tim Chapman 85th 36:22, Richard Agger 86th 36:26, Rod Sinnott 90th 36:42, Nicky Jennings 153rd 39:56, Carol Bowett 164th 40:33, Sarah Gauvin 165th 40:35, Alan Bird 174th 40:57, Ian Milburn 186th 41:26, Tony Foice-Beard 222nd 43:52, Maire Kay 240th 45:04, Bob Hicks 249th 45:54, Jay Gilburt 254th 46:08, Derick Barsby 268th 47:10, Jane Greenwood 269th 47:17, Carley Reed 279th 47:56, Stacie Youngs 289th 49:11, Emma Smith 293rd 49:34, Sarah Rippon 302nd 51:15, Melissa Millward 316th 53:07, Emma Bonner 348th 1:02:28.

Aaron Petts tackled the London Tough Runner Half Marathon which starts at the grounds of Chiswick House, heading out to the river and then splitting off into two routes. Aaron completed the half marathon in 2:01:00.

Jane Clarke, who will be running the Manchester Marathon on April 8 in aid of the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity to raise money for the Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech, completed the Milton Keynes 20-miler in a chip time of 3:09:08.

It earned her overall 536th place out of 939, gender position 140th out of 365 and FV45 out of 70.