Chatteris cueman Perry beats defending champion Selby at Crucible

Joe Perry, from Chatteris, claimed one of the biggest wins of his snooker career by knocking defending champion Mark Selby out in the first round of the World Championship.

Perry, the world number 22, was in inspired form at Sheffield’s Crucible where he recorded a 10-4 success.

The result ended Selby’s two-year hold on the trophy, having won back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017.

A nightmare start on the first day saw the world number one fall 4-0 and 7-2 behind, and he never recovered.

Despite a brief rally from Selby, Perry, the competition’s oldest player at 43, sealed a famous victory to set up a second round clash against Mark Allen which started today with Allen 5-3 up.