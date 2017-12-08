Chatteris cueman Perry exits UK Championship in quarter-finals

Chatteris cueman Joe Perry today (Friday, Dec 8) exited the UK Championship in the quarter-finals.

Perry lost in the best of 11 frames match this afternoon to Stephen Maguire (Scotland) 6-3. Scores: 70-63 (Perry 54), 59-46, 72-35, 94-1 (76), 61-52 (61) (Maguire 61, Perry 52), 28-85, 8-69 (61), 0-68, 75-0 (75).

Results earlier: Wednesday, December 6.

Fourth round (best of 11 frames): J Perry (Eng) 6-4 M Allen (NI).

Monday, December 4. Third round: J Perry (Eng) 6-3 K Maflin (Nor).

Saturday, December 2. Second round: Lisowski (Eng) 3-6 J Perry (Eng).

Wednesday, November 29. First round: J Perry (Eng) 6-1 B Joe Castle (Eng).