Chatteris fighter Gill ready for next test

Jordan Gill has spoken about his British Featherweight title eliminator against Jason Cunningham in Manchester later this month.

The Chatteris fighter’s next bout, which is live on Sky Sports, takes place on Sunday, February 25.

Gill said: “I want to be fighting regularly and I want to be in big fights.

“This year I’m looking at all the top guys in Britain, and they know it.

“I’ve had two fights with Dave and it’s really clicking, I’m mandatory for the English title but Samir Mouniemne vacated the title as he didn’t want to fight me, then Ben Jones said no – they don’t want to face me.

“But I can take a step closer to the British title in Manchester so things are looking good.”