Chatteris fighter Jordan Gill back in the ring this weekend

Chatteris fighter Jordan Gill puts his undefeated 19-0 record on the line against tough Hungarian David Berna tomorrow night.

Berna comes to the ring with an impressive 14 knockouts from 18 fights with only three loses and he is the number one ranked super featherweight in Hungry.

Gill is one of the bouts on the undercard of David Haye v Tony Bellew fight from the O2 arena.

Gill said “Berna is going to be a hard opponent who either wins by knockout or gets knocked out as all of his three loses have all been by knock out.

“I’m confident that the hard work that I have put in will lead to my 12th victory and by the end of the year I will be fighting for a title.”