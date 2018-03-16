Chatteris pro boxer Jordan Gill on undercard of David Haye v Tony Bellew

Chatteris professional boxer Jordan Gill’s next fight will be on the undercard of David Haye v Tony Bellew 2 on Saturday, May 5 at the O2 Arena, London.

This will be a six-round tune up contest for bigger fights later in the year for the undefeated featherweight.

‘The Thrill’ said: “At the moment I am working towards a potential showdown with Cromer’s Ryan Walsh for the British Featherweight title.”

Gill’s last fight was an impressive win against former Commonwealth champion Jason Cunningham in Manchester.

He added: “This is going to be one of the biggest fights of the year in the UK and it is a privilege to be on the same bill as two great fighters.”