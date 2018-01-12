Chatteris team to play GB aces in 24-hour London Tennisathon

A team from Chatteris Tennis Club will be competing against a team of past and present GB tennis aces in a 24 hour sponsored Tennisathon at the National Tennis Centre, SW London, during February 17 and 18.

The event is organised by “Bright Ideas for Tennis”, a charity set up to assist clubs to raise funds to provide modern facilities to meet the needs of the communities they serve.

Chatteris is one of just eight teams invited to take part, from more than 4,000 tennis clubs in the UK.

Their principal opponents at the event will be: Danny Sapsford, GB Davis Cup player 1990-95 and Jocelyn Rae, GB Federation Cup player 2011-17, winner of the Mixed Doubles Commonwealth Gold Medal 2010. Every four hours they will be partnered by a different past or present GB player including current World No 9, Johanna Konta.

The Chatteris team of eight will reflect how the club attracts members of all ages and abilities. The team includes Lucy Thompson, aged 10 and Judith Grounds, who in her mid-70’s, continues to play all year round twice a week, together with club players and members Shona Kent, Simon Grainger, Tony Finch, Angela Whitehead, Andrew Fox and John Freeman.

Many club members and relatives of the participants are planning to accompany the team to London as supporters.

The Chatteris team have been challenged to raise £10,000 in sponsorship from this event, towards the club’s target of raising £25000 by Easter 2018 for major facilities expansion at their St Peters Drive location. All expenses are met by “Bright Ideas for Tennis” meaning everything the team raises goes to the club.

Chatteris is currently “The Cambridgeshire Tennis Club of the Year”, has in the last two years doubled its membership and local league team participation, and trebled its provisional of coaching for all ages and abilities from 5 upwards. Achieving its target will enable the club to gain match funding from Cambs LTA to convert its limited seasonal use grass courts to all year around hard courts, doubling its provision to the community.

CTC added: “The club, which is open to all, not only attracts members from Chatteris, but also from March, Manea, Doddington, Wimblington, Ramsey, Whittlesey, Witchford and Wilburton.

“Members of the community are invited to sponsor this community initiative and thereby assist the club to make this locality an even better place to live, work, rest and play.

“You can sponsor a participant by visiting the BT provided secure Crowd Fund Raising page: MyDonate, click on Sponsor a Fundraiser and then type in your choice of participant from the above (or sponsoring Judith Grounds select Shona Kent).”

For further information on the club please telephone 01354 695014 or visit www.chatteristennis.com