COMMONWEALTH GAMES: Silver medal for Aaron

Aaron Heading has collected a fourth Commonwealth Games medal.

The 30-year-old from Long Sutton finished second in the men’s trap final on Saturday.

Heading was chosen in Team England’s shooting squad after previously winning gold and bronze in the Delhi 2010 event, plus silver at Glasgow 2014.

Wales ensured they are guaranteed to equal their record Commonwealth Games medal haul of 36 as Michael Wixey struck gold at the Belmont Shooting Centre in Brisbane, Australia.

Wixey, whose wife Sarah won bronze in the women’s event on Friday, won gold with a Games record score of 46.

He finished three shots ahead of Heading while Malta’s Brian Galea took the bronze.

Ed Ling, who won a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics 2016, finished in fourth place.