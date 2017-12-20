Derek and Shona take last March Golf Club competition of 2017 honours

The last official March Golf Club competition of the year, “the Pro’s competition”, which was very well supported by 43 members was played on Saturday, December 16.

Both men and ladies joined in playing on winter greens due to the course being frozen and in very cold wintery conditions.

Despite this there were some fantastic scores and the mince pies between the 9th and 10th holes supplied by Pro Alex Oldham really went down a treat.

In first place on count back for the men’s section was Derek Rowlett who won with a score of 43 points, second was Andy Lilley also with 43 points. Overall seven men shot scores under par.

The ladies’ competition was won by Shona Kent with a 2 under par score of 38 points, in second place was Emma Norman on 35 points, followed by last year’s Ladies captain Fiona Wood on 32 points.