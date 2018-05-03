Doddington golfer Isaac, 18, enjoys success on fairway

Doddington golfer Isaac Rowlands has enjoyed success on the fairway.

The 18-year old finished eighth out of 63 competitors in the men’s individual golf category at the Association of Colleges Sport National Championships, also becoming the highest-ranked player for the Eastern region in this event.

He also helped the Eastern region earn bronze in the team event.

The City of Ely Golf Club member had work to do in the Individual event having finished the opening day of competition in 18th, but managed to climb ten places to claim a top-eight spot.

Speaking after the tournament in Nottingham, Isaac said: “I feel like this competition was a big step in the right direction.”