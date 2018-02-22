Doddington golfer Isaac refusing to rest on his laurels

Despite earning a place at the largest student-sporting event in the UK, the latest inductee into Doddington’s sporting elite is certainly not resting on his laurels.

Having qualified for the Association of Colleges Sport (AoC) National Championships in Nottingham between April 20-22, Isaac Rowlands is eyeing up future success as he aims to hit the heights in what could be a prolific golfing career.

Rowlands was in outstanding form last season, going unbeaten in men’s county golf for the entire campaign and winning the boys’ county championship, something he says was equal to his latest achievement.

He said: “I played in a Champion of Champions tournament last year after winning the boys’ county championships, so I’d say it’s on par with that.

“I was thrilled because I know how hard I practise for some tournaments and when it pays off, it’s amazing.

“I wasn’t expecting to do that well as I played in the same event last year and was miles off the top three, so it was a nice surprise.”

Last year the AOC National Championships had nearly 1,700 participants and the 18-year-old is hoping he can continue his rich vein of form when he competes in April.

Rowlands said: “I don’t have any targets yet but a top ten finish would be amazing.”

The youngster has been an integral part of the county golf set-up, captaining the Cambridgeshire Under-18 squad before making the step up to senior level for the men’s B Team.

The youngster believes that the wealth of experience he has already had in the sport will serve him well should he turn professional.

He said: “In terms of a potential career, it will benefit me because you feel pressure in county golf like you don’t normally feel.

“Sometimes beating players that are, on paper, better than you gives you an amazing amount of confidence, which leads to playing better.

“The competition is much more professional and serious at that level, but I still love the competitiveness of club golf as you come up against county teammates.”

Despite his continued success, Rowlands still believes that he has the ability to get much better.

He said: “Golf is always a sport where you have to put a crazy amount of effort in.

“My handicap is only four now and people would say that is nowhere near good enough, but I have belief in myself that I can be much better.”

Rowlands believes that he has his coach, family and friends to thank for his achievements so far and wants to continue to triumph in the sport he loves.

“My coach Bill Whittaker, who first introduced me into the sport, I’ll always owe it all to when it comes down to it.

“Support from family and friends is massive, they have put in a lot of hours for me to get to where I am.

“I want to progress to that next level and make them happy about it.”