Doddington’s Edward completes a bowling treble

Doddington’s Edward Elmore enjoyed a Christmas to remember after completing the treble at the World Indoor Bowls Council Junior Championships in Newport.

His success came on the back of the English National title he won early in 2017 and the British Isles Under-25s crown in Belfast, last March.

The championships at Newport Indoor Bowls Club included national championship winners from Scotland, Wales, Isle of Man, Canada, Ireland, Guernsey, etc.

In the initial group stages, Elmore came up against Mark O’Hagan (Scotland), winning 2-0 (9-2,9-4), Ben Dugdale (Isle of Man), winning convincingly (16-0,18-1) 2-0, Owen Kirby (Canada), winning 1.5-0.5 (11-3, 5-5) and Ross Owen (Wales), losing 2-0.

These results were enough to qualify for the knockout stages where the final was setup between Elmore and Owen again.

A game of two halves saw Welsh international Owen take the first set 11-2. However Elmore fought back to win the second 10-6, forcing the match to a tie-break.

A very close tie-break end saw Elmore become WIBC Under-25s singles champion for 2017.

He also enjoyed a good run in the mixed triples event where he was teamed up with Canada’s Owen Kirby and Scotland’s Emma McIntyre.

They lost in a close final 9-8, 8-6 to finish as runners-up.