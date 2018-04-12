Elm crowd-pleasing driver Young nicks King’s Lynn runners-up spot

The rearranged Wacky Races proved to be a hugely successful night at the Adrian Flux Arena at King’s Lynn last Friday with a good attendance both sides of the fence.

The 4x4 SUV Bangers saw Elm’s Nicky Young in fantastic form as he took a runner-up finish in the final which had been earlier backed up by a fine third and fifth place finishes in the heats.

Young’s performances were full of crowd-pleasing, swashbuckling, showboating manoeuvres and he also completed the night by winning an entertainer award in the Destruction Derby.

Brad Bartrum and Dan Wright were both in action in the 1500cc Bangers with Brad racing an exceptionally smart motor which won him a Merit Award on the night.

Both got stuck into the action from the word go but did not feature in the results throughout the evening.

Henry King strung together some good drives in the F2 Stock Cars with a fourth place in the final being the highlight of his evening.

Racing returns to the Adrian Flux Arena this coming Saturday (5.30pm) where an Easter Holiday Special takes place. In action are the Micro Bangers, 2L Stock Cars and 1300cc Stock Cars.

A big turnout of Micro Bangers is expected with the entry including Brad Bartrum, who will be back in action following a great performance in the 1500cc Bangers last week.

Other local drivers who will be looking to get involved in the thick of it include Daniel Fisher, Jack and James Licquorice, Richard Maryon and Antony Bonnett.

Scott Sparrow, Buster Ketteringham, Ady Wales and Jordan Bliss will be racing the 1300 Stock Cars, with Max Stott and Scott Greenslade scheduled to be out in the 2L Stock Cars.