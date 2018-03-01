Fantastic time earns Three Counties Running Club member Morgan second

Podium spots and a flurry of personal bests were the order of the day for Fenland athletes who participated in the latest round of the Shouldham Cross-Country Series.

There was a 9k race and 4.5k event for the under-17s, where Three Counties members had a massive turnout.

Under-17 athlete Morgan Harrison managed a fantastic time of 17.34 for the 4.5k race to finish second in his age group.

Other podium places in the 9k event went to Sarah Melton-Whitelam, third in vet ladies 35-39 category in 46.14 (PB), and Kersten Muller, third in vet men category 40-44 in 38.09.

Claire Apted, in her first Three Counties Running Club race, came second in the vet ladies 40-44 in a time of 43.57.

Other TCRC Shouldham results: Senior Men – Lee Johnson 35.55 (PB); Senior women – Louise Drew 49.18 (PB).

Elsewhere, Three Counties Running Club member Elisabeth Sennitt Clough, who is in marathon training, ran the Tarpley 20-miler as a training run and finished in a great time of 2.42.33.

The King’s Lynn Parkrun saw Lee Johnson finish first TCRC member home with a sub-20 PB of 19.52.

Steve Rhodes was the next member home with another PB of 22.48.

Debbie Agger crossed the line with Marc Martin, getting her a PB of 24.52, Sarah Johnson 25.11 (PB), Tony Lamb 25.49 (PB), Alice Ingman 27.51 (PB) and Jemma Red 28.09 (PB).

Three Counties next event is the Easter Bunny run on Good Friday at Wisbech Park.

Please check website or Facebook for details. wwwthreecountiesrc.org

Results – Vet Women 35-39: Sarah Melton-Whitelam 46.14 (PB), Sarah Johnson 46.28 (PB), Fay Gratton 54.39.

Vet Men 40-44: Kersten Muller 38.09, Steve Clarke 55.03 (10-minute PB).

Vet Women 40-44: Claire Apted 43.57 (PB).

Vet Men 45-49: Steve Whitelam 62.15.

Vet Women 45-49: Sarah Lamb 56.28 (PB).

Vet Men 50-54: Steve Rhodes 42.11, Arthur Sargeant 47.22, Tony Lamb 49.00 (PB).

Vet Women 55+: Sandra Rhodes 54.49.

Fenland Running Club member Sarah Gauvin and her six-year-old son Henry Pittock competed in the event which was hosted by Ryston Runners AC.

Pittock raced 800m in the under-9 category in 3 minutes 42 seconds, coming 15th in a field of 29 boys. Gauvin ran in the 9K Senior and Vet race in a time of 42.48 and came second in her Vet45 category.