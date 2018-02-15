Fenland gymnasts deliver dazzling display

Gymnasts showcased their wide range of skills when Fenland Gymnastics Academy (FGA) held their fourth annual extravaganza at the start of the month.

More than 200 club members, ranging from the ages of 18 months to 14-years-old, took part after preparing for the show in their classes since before Christmas.

Fenland Gymanstics Show

Head coach, Claire Stock, said: “A huge well done to all the gymnasts, coaches and helpers involved.

“The Extravaganza really is a team event and without the help we receive it wouldn’t be able to take place.

“All the gymnasts love working towards it and did a fantastic job of pulling off some beautiful routines in front of such large audiences.

“Our aim for this year is to move to a larger facility to accommodate more members and clear our waiting lists.

“We would also like to say a big thank you to the Mayor for his support of the club in this last year.”

Groups performed routines including dance and gymnastics to music, this year to the theme of Disney, in front of a capacity crowd of 250 spectators per night.

Although the event is primarily to show family and friends what the gymnasts have been learning, it is also used as a fundraising event.

In previous years, the club, which is also a registered charity, has been able to buy equipment with the money raised.

This year, they have managed to once again pull in over £4,000 to help buy them new equipment and also start building funds for a larger facility to try to expand their club and clear their long waiting list.

Wisbech Mayor Steve Tierney took to Facebook to praise the show, saying: “Tonight I watched the Fenland Gynmastics Academy’s big show.

“I watched a huge number of incredibly talented and skilled young people just blow the audience away.

“A spectacularly colourful and vibrant performance, confident and powerful, sizzling the crowd with one jaw-dropping team after another.

“The Academy is a sparkling gem in the town’s crown.

“An inspirational parade of some of the best young people you could ever hope to see, displaying the results of hard work and dedication, natural gifts and learned skills.

“I thought they could not top last year’s show, but they really did. Incredible. The staff, helpers and organisers are amazing.

“The parents should all be immensely proud – and I could tell they were. My wife and myself were just utterly dazzled by it all. Thank you so much. A really proud moment for Wisbech and we were thrilled by every second of it.”