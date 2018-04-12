Fenland runner Jennings shines at Old Trafford

Old Trafford, a place normally associated with ball games, provided the start and finish venue for the Manchester Marathon on Sunday, writes Steve Bennington/Jane Greenwood.

After a hard winter’s training regime, five runners from Fenland Running Club, together with faithful supporters, decided to take on the 26.2 miles in near perfect running conditions.

1st Female Manchester Marathon Bethan Everson

First FRC man home was Martin Jennings in 02:48:21, knocking six minutes off his previous best marathon time. Next home was Graham Millham, in 03:13:40, also a PB of 3.5 minutes. First female home was Bethan Everson in 03:17:04. Next was Carol Bowett with 03:53:41, a whopping 37 minutes quicker than her previous best marathon time. Jane Clarke added a superb finish of 04:16:12. Next weekend several members will be running the Boston (UK) Marathon.

At Friskney David Brammer and Jane Greenwood from FRC took part in the Half Marathon in Lincolnshire which was a low key race with just 35 participants. David finished in 1:41:08, 2nd MV50 category and Jane with 1:54:56, 2nd FV55 category on a fast and flat course.