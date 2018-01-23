Former Tydd racer Russell perfects ART of sealing Formula 2 Grand Prix team slot

George Russell will compete for the ART Grand Prix team in this year’s Formula 2 racing series.

The driver, formerly of Tydd St Giles, will line-up alongside Jack Aitken in a new-look partnership for ART Grand Prix.

The youngster enjoyed his first taste of Formula 2 on the Yas Marina circuit in November and December, where, hot on the heels of his GP3 season, he worked with ART Grand Prix, showing his speed and technical ease.

A delighted Russell said: “I am very happy to be able to race in Formula 2 while continuing to drive for ART Grand Prix.

“We had a very successful year together last season and so it makes sense to continue working together and seek out new successes.

“With the introduction of a new Formula 2 car, it will be challenging for all the teams to optimise the set-up from the start of the season, but I have every confidence in ART Grand Prix to get there and to be competitive as quickly as possible.

“I cannot wait to take part in the first race and fight against some of the best drivers and teams at the pinnacle of junior motorsport.”

Russell had a memorable 2017, winning the GP3 title with ART Grand Prix in his first year in the series as well as completing his first official test laps in Formula 1 last August when he topped the times with reigning world champions Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport at the Hungaroring.

Subsequently, he participated in his first two Formula 1 race weekends with the Sahara Force India team, climbing behind the wheel in first free practice at the Brazilian and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

On the partnership, Sébastien Philippe, from ART Grand Prix said: “The team had a very enjoyable and fruitful year with George in GP3, both sporting and personal.

“It was only natural that we renewed our partnership for Formula 2, hand in hand with Mercedes-Benz, where George is one of their young drivers. “ART Grand Prix’s experience together with George’s talent should allow us to fight and defend our title in the entry series to Formula 1.”

