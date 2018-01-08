Gomm hat-trick completes Wisbech Ladies comeback

Wisbech Men’s 1st 1

Dereham 2

Although having not played a competitive game for six weeks Wisbech took control for the opening 20 minutes, but unfortunately were unable to show their dominance on the scoreboard.

Again mistakes from the home side would be their downfall as Dereham converted a chance against the run of play.

Wisbech again started the second half on the front foot and after Hugo Atkins hit both the post and the crossbar Joe Melton, on his return to the 1st team, neatly finished after a disguised ball through from Dan Martell and Wisbech were back in the tie.

However, Dereham ran straight from the restart to win a dubious short corner.

After converting, Dereham sat back and invited the pressure.

The final 10 minutes saw Wisbech push, but any attacks were thwarted by some resolute Dereham defending.

MoM: Joe Melton. ⭐️

Wisbech Men’s 4th 0

CoP 8th 0

Wisbech fielded quite an inexperienced side this week and welcomed Brandon Ruff for his debut game.

The men were slow to get going and it was all Peterborough for 10 minutes. Wisbech finally got into an end-to-end game.

Stand in keeper Josh Anderson made some great saves.

The defence remained solid, midfield worked hard and the youngsters up front ran their hearts out.

MoM: Ryan Jackson. ⭐️

Wisbech Ladies 1st 6

Watton 3

After a long break of no hockey, Wisbech went down to an early goal but soon equalised through Ellie Padmore. Watton soon took the lead but once again Wisbech equalised through Joey Gomm.

Wisbech started the second half with more vigour and soon went 3-2 up after a solo effort through player of the match Izzy Pope.

Georgie Dunn smashed the backboard after an assist from Laura Overland to make it 4-2.

Gomm added another two goals to claim her well-deserved hat-trick.

PoM: Izzy Pope.

Ladies 1st 0 St Neots 1

After already playing a game the day before Wisbech won several short corners but unfortunately were unable to convert them into a goal.

At half-time Wisbech were level at 0-0.

Tiredness showed in the second half and the ladies made several mistakes.

St Neots intercepted a ball to see their left wing bag a goal.

Great defending from Nat Ward, who deservingly won player of the match.

Wisbech next weekend are at home against Norwich City 1’s, 1.45pm push back.

PoM: Nat Ward.

Ladies 2nd 1

Cambridge South 6

The opposition were a well- drilled and experienced side and pushed Wisbech to play their best hockey.

Unfortunately all their efforts didn’t reflect in the scoreline.

The Wisbech goal was scored by Kate Penn with a flick into the back of the net over the top of the goalkeeper.

Ladies 2nd 0 St Ives 3

Despite all their efforts and several shots on goal with a small squad tiredness and injury prevented them from pulling off a win.

PoM for both matches:⭐️Tia Bideau. ⭐️

Wisbech Ladies 3rds 0

St Ives 13

Only being able to field 11 players and with outfielder Helen Pentelow standing in as ’keeper, it was always going to be a tough job.

The first half showed some play at both ends and Wisbech did well to hold St Ives and prevent them taking more than the four goals they had scored.

PoM: Nancy Davies. ⭐️

Ladies 3rds 0 Haverhill 8

The first half was end-to -end play and Wisbech created some chances up front but were unable to finish, which was disappointing for the forward line and midfielder Carmen Hannibal whose shot on goal was blocked.

It was 0-3 at half-time.

This match highlighted all the improvements and the scoreline simply did not reflect how well every team member played.

PoM: Nicola Greville & Sophie Mosedale.