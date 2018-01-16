Good guesses for new March Golf Club captains’ drive-in distances

The annual March Golf Club Captains’ drive-in took place on January 6, played on temporary greens in icy conditions.

For the 20-plus spectators (who had got up early enough to see the drive off at 8am) they saw club captain Mick Russell stand up to the challenge and he sent the ball well on its way, travelling 208 yards, which ended up on the right side of the fairway. Lydia Molyneux (ladies captain) sent her ball 156 yards and also ended up on the right side of the fairway.

There was a prize for those who judged the distance of both captains’ drives, which was won by Fiona Wood, who got the distance right for the club captain, and Mark Athow, who judged the lady captain’s drive correctly.

A very well supported event in which 43 players turned out to play either a nine-hole or 18-hole competition throughout the day. The competition was very close and the scores were great considering the conditions, although the course was playing very well.

The winners of the 18 hole competition were as follows: 1 Steve Campbell ocb with 41 pts, 2 Danny Daniel 41 pts, 3 Paul Wood ocb 40 pts, 4 Les Forrester (Seniors captain) 40pts. The winner of the nine-hole competition was: 1 Fiona Wood with 14 pts, 2 John Wood 12 pts.

The great team spirit continued with refreshments in the club room. A total of £58 was raised for both the club captain’s charity and the lady captain’s charity.

Pictured right: Captains Mick Russell and Lydia Molyneux.