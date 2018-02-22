Guyhirn youngster Ross picked for Great Britain

As ice hockey takes centre stage at this year’s Winter Olympics, a Guyhirn youngster is hoping he can skate his way to Team GB glory.

Ross Clarke, a student at Wisbech Grammar School, has been selected as part of Great Britain’s under-16 squad for a major tournament in April.

Clarke, nicknamed ‘Rinkrat’, who plays as a defender for the Peterborough Phantoms, will also feature in two warm-up games before the tournament begins on April 27.

Chris Staley, headmaster at Wisbech Grammar School, was thrilled with his pupil’s success and said: “This is such an achievement. We are incredibly proud that Ross has been selected for the GB squad and we wish him every success.” This is just the latest achievement for the young ice hockey star, who was last year selected to take part in a special European training camp for potential GB players.

The development camp in Nymburk, Czech Republic, was designed to simulate a World Championship and saw Clarke go through several tests to prepare him for a possible GB call-up.

Ross first started playing ice hockey back in 2011 when he joined the Peterborough Junior Phantoms and just a year later was chosen to play for the South East U11 Team.

He has since competed in several national tournaments for the region and has also represented England at various age levels, which include being selected as part of the national team squad in 2016.

However the Wisbech student’s most recent achievement marks his biggest one to date.

Great Britain under-16 head coach Steven Lynch said: “Competition for places was intense and I feel we have named an exceptional squad.

“The players should be very proud to be selected and I am looking forward to working with them closely in April.”

The tournament later this year will take place in Swindon and will see Great Britain compete against a host of other teams who have yet to be decided.