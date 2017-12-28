Hockey success sees support for West Walton Marshland school

The form of Marshland High School’s under-16 hockey team hasn’t gone unnoticed across the fens.

The free-scoring team, who are proudly sitting at the top of their respective league, are doing so well that they have received support from Exclusive Hockey.

With the school’s indoor club proving so popular during the term time, scores of youngsters literally queue to have a go.

The record is 68 pupils at the club which serves to increase the pupil’s base line hockey skills, and enthusiasm for the game, preparing them for senior and club hockey.

Marshland teacher Mr Swinburn, who designed the sticks himself, has teamed up with Exclusive Hockey to help increase Marshland’s amount of hockey sticks for the club.

They needed quality sticks, but from a company that was willing to support them at grass roots level and Exclusive Hockey were more than happy to help with their plight.

More information on Exclusive Hockey can be found by visiting: www.exclusivehockey.co.uk

Marshland High School’s high-flying under-16 hockey team are pictured with the new sticks.