Improved Wisbech Ladies 3rds score first hockey goal of season

Norwich C 3

Wisbech Men’s 1st 0

Wisbech travelled to Norwich looking to get their season back on track.

The men in red started well, with Hugo Atkins hassling the Norwich defence and exposing weaknesses within their back four. Norwich were able to gain more of a foothold in the game, creating chances but not converting.

Unfortunately the pressure told just before the interval as Norwich were able to break the deadlock.

The second half saw a different Wisbech side; solid in defence and dangerous on the break. Norwich continued to dictate the game and were able to all but finish the tie 15 minutes from time, with a fortunate deflected shot that looped over Joss Calderbank in goal. As the away side pushed to get back in the tie, spaces opened up within the defence and Norwich were able to capitalise on this adding one further goal.

MoM: Charlie Baxter.

West Herts 3 Wisbech Men 1

Wisbech finished off the weekend with a Sunday trip knowing a win was much needed.

Again Wisbech started the brighter with Hugo Atkins breaking through, only to be denied by a smart save from the onrushing goalkeeper.

Only minutes later Wisbech were denied a penalty corner from which West Herts collected the ball, countered, and finished. Wisbech fought back with Dan Martell weaving his way through the midfield, and playing through Atkins who neatly finished on his reverse.

Wisbech were made to pay early into the second period. A lapse in concentration gifted an opportunity to West Herts who successfully put themselves ahead once more. Wisbech like the previous day had to push to get themselves back in the tie. Spaces were again left open in defence and West Herts finished off the match in the dying minutes.

MoM: Jason Esser.

Wisbech Men’s 2nd 7 Bourne Deeping 3’s 1

The first half was evenly contested.

Gary Freear opening with a classic straight strike from a short corner and Dom Stannard with his usual tap in. Wisbech were weak in the tackle and let Bourne into the game with a goal from a short.

The second half was all Wisbech and the speed of transition to the forwards was impressive with both Freear and Stannard netting hat tricks. Lewis Jackson also got on the scoresheet.

MoM: Jordan Trundle.

Spalding 5ths 4

Wisbech Men’s 4ths 0

Wisbech travelled with a very young side having only two adult outfield players.

The men started slow with very little communication and Spalding’s experience soon showed, going in at half time 3-0 down.

A positive half time team talk saw a marked improvement in play, but Wisbech were unable to convert any of the chances. Spalding added another. After the match a senior Spalding player came over to congratulate Wisbech’s youngsters on their hard work and spirit.

MoM: Joe Else.

Ladies 1st 2 Norwich City 2

After a disappointing three points gained from a possible six last weekend Wisbech needed a good performance to maintain momentum in Division 1.

The ladies created several opportunities but it was City who took the lead through a penalty corner. City then capitalised on a break to go 2-0 up.

The second half saw a determined Wisbech create numerous chances and were soon rewarded with a solo effort from Megan Fey. Wisbech continued to dominate and were awarded a penanly corner in which Joey Gomm slipped the ball to Laura Overland who smashed the equaliser to earn Wisbech a well deserved point.

PoM: Izzy Pope.

Wisbech Ladies 2nd 1 Cambs Nomads 4

Wisbech came out positive after a constructive team talk and piled on the pressure but couldn’t find the net and went down 2-0 by half time.

Second half Wisbech pressurised again and finally came away with a goal from Tia Bideau. Wisbech spirits lifted and upped the pace but couldn’t stop Nomads from scoring twice more. Great team work with everyone.

PoM: Shelley Coleman and Becky Coleman for continous hard work in midfield.

Wisbech Ladies 3rds 1 Cambs C 5’s 4

The ladies went out full of desire to score their first goal of this season and build on their significant improvements.

There was end to end play for a good part of the first half. There was some really strong work from all defenders and despite Georgia Ellis making some superb saves Cambs ended the first half 0-3 up.

Second half Wisbech came out fighting. Carmen Hannibal, Rachael Bateman, and Louise Walker set up Yasmin Pritchard, who went close before the ball was intercepted on the edge of the “D” by Rachel Bingham, who with a powerful strike sent the ball into the far corner.

The long awaited celebrations from the team and their supporters, resulted in a lapse of concentration and Cambs took a further goal not long before the whistle.

A fantastic team effort against a tough side.

PoM: Emily Clare (defender), Hannibal (midfield) and Bingham (forward & scorer).