Jennings firsts for Wisbech Fenland Running Club at Yaxley Folksworth 15

Some 16 Fenland Running Club members raced in the Yaxley Runners Folksworth 15 just south of Peterborough on a freezing cold Sunday morning with snow throughout the duration of the race and biting winds.

The Folksworth 15 has become an annual fixture for many runners and is a great training race in preparation for one of the many spring marathons.

Nicky Jennings 1.18 Photographs courtesy of Tim Chapman (FRC)

With three steep hills on each lap the course is gruelling, yet the hills and weather conditions did not deter the FRC runners. Into the 10th mile the blizzards conditions became severe, some of the worse conditions runners have ever experienced and often blinding. First male and female home were Fenland couple Martin and Nicky Jennings. Martin in a chip time of 1:34:09, 3rd in Age Position, 11th in Gender position and averaging a pace of 6:17 min/miling affording Martin a Personal Best (PB). Nicky also achieved a PB by 2 minutes and 49 secs in a chip time of 2:02:27, 4th in Age Position, 28th in Gender position and averaging a pace of 8:11 min/miling. Other PB achievements go to Sean Connolly, Stuart Follen, Jon Rowell and Larissa Follen whilst Jane Greenwood was 2nd in her Age Position. Full results:- Martin Jennings 1:34:09, Ryan Jones 1:40:23, Sean Connolly 1:41:51, Stuart Follen 1:47:39, Paul Griffin 1:51:36, Rod Sinnott 1:53:52, Nicky Jennings 2:02:47, Sarah Gauvin 2:05:34, Carol Bowett 2:18:13, Jon Rowell 2:20:11, Jane Greenwood 2:20:45, Larissa Follen 2:23:19, Neil Bailey 2:26:24, Ian King 2:28:32, Julie Garner 2:34:05, Joanne Clarke 2:52:30.