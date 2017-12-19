Julianas leads Wisbech Fenland Flyers’ national medals

Fenland Flyers had six talented trampolinists qualify to compete at the London Velodrome in the National Trampoline and DMT Finals.

All six have worked extremely hard to earn their places.

The prelim rounds took place on the Saturday, with the top eight going through from each age group to the final on the Sunday.

Wisbech Fenland Flyers’ youngest National performer Alana Pritchard competed in the Girls 11-12 year category.

Alana, a true competitor, held her nerve and completed two stunning routines, putting her through to the Sunday in fourth place.

Next to compete was Julianas Jonusas in the Boys 13-14 years.

Julianas was extremely shaky during warm-up and his nerves were getting the better of him.

After some calming words, like Alana he completed two brilliant routines and also went through to the Sunday in first place.

Jordan Broda was next to compete in the Boys 15-16 years.

Like his fellow competitors he also gave a brilliant performance and went through to the Sunday in third place.

Jasmine Hailes-Pope competed in the Ladies 17-18years.

Jasmine has struggled during training but pulled two very commendable routines out on the day, also putting her into Sunday’s final.

Ella Wilson and Emma Shearer competed in the 13-14 years and 19-plus Ladies, both achieving a very respectable 11th place in their age group.

Sunday’s final was amazing. With all the scores being zeroed it was up to the trampolinists to hold their nerve and do as well as they had in the prelim round.

Head coach, Adele Broda, said: “Words cannot express how proud I am of all six qualifiers, but to then get four out of the six through to the second day is amazing for such a small club, let alone come home with three individual medals.”

Results: Julianas Jonusas 1st, Jordan Broda 2nd, and Alana Pritchard 3rd.

Jasmine Hailes-Pope also completed a brilliant final routine and held onto her sixth place.

For further information about Fenland Flyers please email fenlandflyers@hotmail.co.uk or ring Adele on 07850 831825.