Juniors enjoy Wisbech Easter tennis camp

Great fun was had by junior players at Friday morning’s Easter tennis camp held at Wisbech Tennis Club.

Simon Bentley from On2Court, assisted by Laura Brett, did a variety of warm- ups, drills, skills and games with all the players.

They were split into two age groups – 4-8 years and 9-14 years – over two sessions in the morning, with a further session on Monday.

The photo shows a group of youngsters playing a game of ‘Zombies’ where they have to catch the ball to get back into the game.

Memberships are now due for the current season, and further details can be found under the membership tab on the website wisbechtennisclub.org.uk

The club has two all-weather courts with floodlights, two grass courts and a purpose-built mini court suitable for children and the less mobile.

There are a choice of memberships ranging from daytime adult, family, child, student, to full membership.

If you would like further information please contact 07549 263767.

The club’s AGM is being held on Wednesday, April 25, at 7.30pm at Mendis, Old Market, Wisbech, and everyone is welcome to attend.