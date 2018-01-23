Jupp seals Wisbech 1sts’ crucial Ipswich success in hockey relegation battle

Wisbech 1sts 4 Ipswich 1

Wisbech hosted Ipswich on Saturday knowing three points would be crucial in their fight against relegation.

The home side started well and were soon ahead in the tie following an Ed Lanning goal. They soon doubled their lead as Ben Tarratt deflected home a crashed ball following a long period of possession for the men in red. Wisbech were then able to control the game keeping Ipswich at bay for the first 35 minutes.

Both sides knew the next goal would be crucial and Wisbech were the team to grab it. Again some great build-up play from Lanning resulted in Tom Jupp squaring the ball to Hugo Atkins who put the hosts three goals to the good.

Ipswich pressed and were able to pull a goal back, but Jupp put the tie to bed with five minutes remaining in the match. As the final whistle blew Wisbech had put in a thoroughly convincing performance.

MoM: Tom Jupp.

Wisbech Men’s 2nd 3

Peterborough 6’s 1

Wisbech looked to continue their winning ways but it was a scrappy game and performance.

They conceded a sloppy goal but levelled via Matt Goodwin although on another day he would have had many more. Wisbech were slow to engage and tackle which kept Peterborough in the game.

The second half was all Wisbech and finally the endless short corners paid off, goals from James Williams and Gary Freear giving Wisbech the win. Performances of note Jamie Gollands and Jonny Garner in new positions.

MoM: Lewis Jackson (right back).

Wisbech Men’s 3rds 10

Peterborough 7’s 0

This match started off very evenly with Wisbech taking their time to warm up on a very cold day. Three goals before half-time really wasn’t a good return on the number of chances Wisbech had during the first 35 minutes.

That all changed going into the second half with the 3’s starting to up their game. Seven goals flew in almost on demand. Scorers: Elliot Peck 7, Lee Peck 2 and Josh Shippey on his return to hockey.

Great games were had from both Ciaran Lowe and Jamie Hallat, but man of the match had to go to goal machine Peck.

MoM: Elliot Peck.

UEA 2 Wisbech Ladies 6

Wisbech Ladies travelled to Norwich eager for the points.

They started strongly and went 1-0 up after a solo effort from Laura Overland. Overland soon added the second after a well-worked short corner. The ladies continued to attack and were awarded a third goal through Izzy Pope after a superb move from defence to attack with slick passing.

Wisbech were a little complacent in the second half but still produced a further three goals with Georgie Dunn roofing the ball in the back of the net, Meg Fey with an awesome strike from the top of the ‘D’ and Jane Peggs finishing off another slick move.

UEA scored consolation goals through short corners but were outplayed for the majority of the game.

PoM: Meg Fey.

Alford and Dist 9

Wisbech Ladies 2nds 0

Wisbech travelled to Skegness with only 11 players.

They put the pressure on Alford from the start with good attacking play but the opposition soon lifted their game and slotted home two goals very quickly. Lorraine Parker went off injured after pulling her Achilles leaving Wisbech with only 10 players.

By half-time they were 5-0 down. There was a second half change around of positions and they managed a couple of short corners, but couldn’t finish them.

Alford continued to pressure Wisbech and ended up with a lot of short corners. Tia Bideau made some brilliant runs on the corners to prevent Alford putting a shot in on goal. Sam Pritchard took a nasty hit to the arm and back with the ball.

Alford were full of praise for Wisbech for playing nearly a whole match with 10 players.

PoM: Sue ‘Swampy’ Robinson.