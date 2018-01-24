Killer B’s notch first win of season in Cambs darts basement clash triumph

This weekend Cambridgeshire travelled to Devon in an Inter County Premier Division bottom-of-the-table clash.

However, it was a good weekend for Cambridgeshire. After initially losing the Ladies B match 2-4 the Men’s B won 7-5 for their first win of the season to level the scores at 9-9 on Saturday.

Sunday saw Cambs Ladies A win 5-1 and then the Men’s A drew 6-6 – meaning, with the three bonus points for the overall win, the visitors enjoyed a 23-16 victory.

The news was even better later as Cambs learned that a defeat for Lincolnshire had actually seen Cambs climb up to eighth-position and out of the bottom two relegation places.

Cambs’ next match is at home (GER March) against Warwickshire on the weekend of February 10 and 11.