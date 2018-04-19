Leverington Three Counties fly the flag with personal bests galore

Three Counties Running Club members recorded personal bests galore, with 11 of the 21 members competing in either their first full marathon or first half marathon at the flat and rather warm Boston marathon race.

Four club members took to the full marathon, with three of the runners running their first-ever.

Elisabeth Sennitt Clough was first member home in a cracking time of 3.36.55 (PB) to finish second in age and fifth female.

Next home in his first-ever marathon running a sub-four hours was Jonny Clark in a fantastic time of 3.54.12 (PB).

Crossing the line together were first-timers Vicki Drake and Sarah-Jane Macdonald in a time of 5.04.16 (PB).

The half marathon that started 15 minutes after the full had a successful turn-out of 17 runners, with eight of these running their first half and runners also obtaining 16 PBs between them.

First home was Graham Rushmer in 1.33.28 (PB), followed by Lee Johnson 1.37.57 (PB), first female Teresa Rodrigues 1.54.01 (PB), Sarah Clark 1.54.52 (PB), Debbie Agger 1.56.58 (PB), Tracy Pratt 1.57.12 (PB), Matt Hunter 1.59.28 (PB), Colin Apps 1.59.30, Sarah Johnson 2.00.25 (PB), Arthur Sargeant 2.03.09, Nick Sheehan 2.07.38, Cheryl Lenton 2.15.39, Kim Coultard 2.15.45 (PB), Zoe Gourley 2.17.44, Louise Drew 2.25.26 (PB), Alice Ingman 2.25.26 (PB) and Steve Clarke 2:25:30 (PB).

Parkrun results

King’s Lynn: Sandra Rhodes 31.02.

Peterborough: Tim Clough 21.41.

Brighton: Tracey Else 24.31.

n Toni Alcaraz led the March Athletics Club home on Sunday at the Cambourne 10k road race.

With more than 900 entrants, Alcaraz was send lady in the race with a time of 41 minutes 24 seconds and 34th place overall.

Mick Stacey followed and finished in 42.13 (46th), Geraldine Larham was first vet 45 in the race with a time of 43.56 (80th) and Andrew Larham was first Vet 60 in 44.36 (87th).

Hugh Harris went to Brighton and completed the marathon in a time of 3.59.26.

Meanwhile, closer to home, March member Elisabeth Sennitt Clough completed the Boston Marathon in 3.36.35.

Darren Moat finished the half marathon in 1.54.10.

Melissa Neal was in Derby taking part in the 10k race and finished in a time of 41.10.