Leverington Three Counties junior Morgan on fire at Regions and Shouldham race series

A fantastic weekend of running by Leverington Three Counties Running Club started on a cold and wet Saturday morning at Burghley House in the Regions Cross Country event.

Morgan Harrison,15, who goes to the University Academy in Holbeach, represented South Lincolnshire in the 5.7k event for the Under 17s, finishing in a very respectable 31st place. Morgan had worked really hard to get there by qualifying in November 2017 at the Princess Royal Sports Arena in Boston where he finished in ninth place.

Shouldham XC Series 3C

Sunday saw a fantastic turnout at the Shouldham XC Series with 15 runners braving the cold and snow.

Again the Juniors represented the club brilliantly with both winning prizes for second and third place, Morgan Harrison coming 2nd in the U17 in a time of 19:12 and Joely Apps also in U17 in a time of 32:35.

The senior results are as follows. Senior Men: Lee Johnson 20:24. Senior Ladies: Sarah Johnson 26:34. Men 40-44: Mark Mattless 24:32, Matt Hunter 25:03. Women 40-44: Cheryl Lenton 32:06, Anne-Marie Mattless 32:06. Women 45-49: Sarah Lamb 31:37. Men 50-54: Stephen Rhodes 22:59, Colin Apps 24:03, Arthur Sargeant 26:16, Tony Lamb 26:21. Women 55+: Sandra Rhodes 32:06.

Parkrun results, March: Colin Apps 27:17, Tony Lamb 27:20 PB, Sarah Lamb 32:32 PB, Joely Apps 37:48. King’s Lynn: Frances Salter 35:22.

More about TCRC on our website and in Wednesday, January 24’s paper.