Leverington Three Counties runner Mattless competes in the Mad March Hare 10k

On a very windy and damp three-lap course of the runway at the old RAF base, Three Counties Running Club member Mark Mattless ran the Coltishall Jaguars Mad March Hare 10k race.

There was no personal best for Mattless on this occasion, but he still finished in a cracking time of 52.05.

Three Counties Running Club will next be flying the flag at GEAR and Mini GEAR, in King’s Lynn, on Sunday, raising money for Cancer Research, Asthma UK, Miscarriage Association and also the local children’s charity Reach for a Star.

Parkrun results

March: Victoria May 31.36.

King’s Lynn: Vicki Drake 27.47, Sarah-Jane Macdonald 27.48.

Boston: Colin Apps 23.15.

Hilly Graves Park Sheffield: Tony Lamb 28.50, Sarah Lamb 34.17.

Gorleston Cliff: Tracey Else 24.37 – a championship personal best by two minutes to finish seventh lady overall.

Pictured on the right are some of the Three Counties Running Club members who will be competing in the King’s Lynn GEAR at the weekend.